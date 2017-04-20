Top league clubs, Sofapaka, Homeboyz in differing opinions about use Toyoyo Grounds

Photo: Sofapaka boss Elly Kalekwa with defender Johnson Bagole after a KPL League match in Kericho a fortnight ago. PHOTO: DAVID NDOLO

Sofapaka and Kakamega Homeboyz are divided over the use of Camp Toyoyo Ground in Jericho during their round six SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match slated for the venue on Saturday.

Whereas Homeboyz indicate that they have not received any official communication from the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) who made the arrangement, Sofapaka said they are aware of the impending development and as such are ready to honour the match.

Yesterday, Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula said they have yet to receive correspondence from KPL on Camp Toyoyo hosting the match, adding that as far as he was concerned, Afraha, Machakos, Mumias and Kisumu were the alternative stadia due to lack of venues in Nairobi.

“Jericho (Toyoyo) was not mentioned as an alternative venue before the league began and since we were not informed, we will consult KPL before making an official stance,” said Shimanyula.

KPL officials could not be reached for comment as their phones went unanswered.

However, Sofapaka technical director Martin Ndagano said they were aware of the decision by KPL and that the team has no qualms playing at the venue whose astro-turf he described as one of the best in the country today.

Said Ndagano: “The astro-turf in Jericho is better than that of City Stadium by far and it will be ideal for the kind of play the coach (Sam Ssimbwa) has introduced to players unlike the bumpy pitches most of which are used for league matches,”

Ndagano also affirmed that they have received assurance of security by KPL.

The decision by KPL to have Camp Toyoyo host the top tier league for the first team was necessitated by the closure of three prime venues in Nairobi including Kasarani, City and Nyayo which are undergoing repairs.

Kasarani and Nyayo have temporarily closed their doors in readiness for the World Junior Athletics Championships in July as well as the 2018 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) which Kenya shall host.

Even though hosting the league matches at Jericho is deemed as a welcome change to treacherous conditions that have become of most stadia in the country due to years of neglect, the main challenge hinges on security.

For a lengthy time, Jericho has had the infamy of being a crime-infested neighbourhood and with Camp Toyoyo having no perimeter fence and lacking other security amenities, most people can only imagine what would be the aftermath should chaos rock a match.

However, FKF Communications and Public Relation Manager Barry Otieno allayed fears of a possible waywardness by fans.

Otieno reasons that if the venue has successfully hosted Super League matches, it can be used for SportPesa Premier League matches as well and especially in the face of scarcity of enough playing grounds in Nairobi.