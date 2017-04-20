Vihiga, Talanta win mid-week ties in Nairobi

Vihiga United were in an uncompromising mood yesterday as they thumped Kibera Allstars 2-0 in National Super League mid week match at Camp Toyoyo Stadium in Jericho.

As Vihiga were winning, FC Talanta made former SportPesa Premier League (SPL) side City Stars eat humble pie after beating them 2-0 at the same venue.

Vihiga’s win over Kibera Allstars was a big plus for the team as it enabled them to take the driving seat in the log, dislodging Wazio with only a point separating them in the 19-team log.

For Kibera BlackStars, it was an emotional end of the regulation time after making several unfruitful attempts at goal.

Vihiga United should thank Patrick Okullo for being the man behind the huge victory after netting a superb brace as Stars ego was deflated three days after bringing joy to their fans in a 1-0 win over MOSCA on Good Friday.

Vihiga meant business from the word go but had to wait until the 40th minute when ex- AFC Leopards star Martin Imbalambala fired a free kick which was spilled by Kibera goalkeeper Paul Ochieng and there was Okullo lurking in the vicinity to fire home the rebound.

Okullo scored Vihiga’s second goal in the 61st minute after breaking loose of his markers as Rashid Kyambadde sealed the scores.

In the meantime, FC Talanta shocked City Stars 2-0 to make a statement of intent as the league progresses.

Bill George Oboro scored the first goal with Eric Kapato putting the issue beyond doubt with the second strike.