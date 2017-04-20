Mombasa hosts 100 players in international chess tournament

Mombasa International Chess Tournament hosted by Mombasa Chess Club opened yesterday at the Oshwal Academy with 100 players from three East African countries taking part.

The four-day event from April 19-22, has attracted players from Uganda, Tanzania and hosts Kenya. Competition has been divided in several sections that include Prestige, Open, Ladies and Juniors [Under 18, Under 16, Under 14, Under 12, Under 10 and Under 8].

For the Prestige, Open and Ladies sections only Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE), the international chess governing body, rated players will be allowed to take part while those in the Junior section is open to unrated players. The prestige section will also have players rated 1800+ competing.

A total of 56 prizes will be awarded in all sections with a top cash prize of Sh 100,000 in the prestige section up for grabs. The other sections have different prizes while all participants will get a certificate signed by former World Chess Champion and Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand who will be gracing the closing ceremony on April 22.

Select winners will get an opportunity to play against GM Anand in a 30-player simultaneous exhibition on April 23.

Alongside the International tournament is the zone 4.2 Under-16 youth team championships that started on April 16 and will be concluded on April 22.