Hue and cry by former internationals as cricket stalls

Photo: Coach Thomas Odoyo. PHOTO/COURTESY

There is a huge outcry following the national cricket team’s continued downfall with some calling for disbandment of the unit altogether.

Coach Thomas Odoyo’s side is currently on a fi ve-day invitational to Uganda and thus far have lost two matches straight prompting attacks towards Cricket Kenya for poor preparedness of the side.

The tournament is considered a platform to improve their International Cricket Commission (ICC) standing in the different divisions, with Uganda set to host a triangular former internationals as cricket next month in an effort to restore pride in their race for promotion to Division Two status.

Kenya’s poor batting has once again hit the headlines and cricket enthusiasts are left in awe and disappointment following the dismal display.

According to former international Edward Tito Odumbe, a wholesale restructuring of the team is imperatives.

“We seriously need to evaluate where we stand as a country in this sport and take stock.

There must be accountability and responsibility on the part of players who seem to take their positions for granted. Management at CK ought to lead from the front and do proper selections because we are sinking deep,” he said calling for statistical data to be used to pick deserving players.

Only last month, Kenya fell apart to Nepal due to some costly batting misdeeds and Odumbe thinks the axe needs to fall and fast. “We are playing minnows and yet our performance leaves a bad taste. Not so long ago, Uganda was not in our league and now we struggle against them, which is rather unfortunate. Such events should be used to try out developing players but not taking the main team to embarrass the country,” he said.

Former national skipper Aasif Karim was curt in his assessment of the situation.