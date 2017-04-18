Bomet resident wins Sh10 million in Lotto’s Easter draw

For 39-year-old Kipng’eno Koech, this Easter period could not have come at an opportune time following his bumper harvest courtesy of Lotto.

The Bomet resident scooped a whopping Sh10 million in the power draw in the fast attractive gaming platform.

The Lotto Road team led by comedian Mshamba to hand over the cheque visited the father of one yesterday. Koech who is a primary school teacher was an elated man after becoming just the second winner in the draw competition.

An elated Koech who teaches sciences and English, is keen to push further with his studies following the big money that came his way. He was home resting with the family when he received the news and stated that it was a lovely surprise.

“I want to pursue my PhD in Education and Administration at the Maasai Mara University,” said the part-time farmer who credits education for having got him thus far.

The 151st draw brings in total the number of LOTTO winners to 1,743,239 with 19,488 winners coming from Lotto’s 151st draw alone. With the latest draw, including Supa Sunday, the total number of Lotto millionaires stands at 147 Millionaires and 17 multimillionaires since Lotto’s inception in November 2015.

Koech’s 10,000,000 shillings prize win was accompanied by the other winners of the night; Hiriam Njuguna Nguyo (who won Sh250,000), and Jefrees Nandwa (who won Sh100,000), along with Peter Nyabera, Janet Esther Idoli, Lewis Mbogo, David Kipkurui Ngeno, Joseph Gitonga Gatambia, William Mwaniki Wanaiya, and Lucy Wanja, who clinched Sh50,000 each respectively.