How the EPL title showdown will play out with six games to go

London, Monday

It was the weekend that well and truly shook up the Premier League title race.

For the first time all season, Chelsea are starting to feel the breath of Tottenham on their neck, with the gap between them now just four points when it was 13 at one stage.

Here is a close look at where the twists and turns could occur during the home stretch.

Chelsea are up first, at home to Southampton on April 25, and it is difficult to see them slipping up given their strong record at Stamford Bridge this season.

The following night and Spurs head to Crystal Palace, who are fighting for their lives down at the wrong end of the table.

April 25: Chelsea vs Southampton – CHELSEA WIN

April 26: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham – SPURS WIN

1st Chelsea 78pts 2nd Tottenham 74pts

April 30: Everton vs Chelsea DRAW; Tottenham vs Arsenal – SPURS WIN

1st Chelsea 79pts 2nd Tottenham 77pts

May 5: West Ham vs Tottenham – SPURS WIN

May 8: Chelsea vs Middlesbrough – CHELSEA WIN

1st Chelsea 82pts 2nd Tottenham 80pts

May 12: West Brom vs Chelsea – CHELSEA WIN

May 14: Tottenham vs Manchester United – DRAW

1st Chelsea 85pts 2nd Tottenham 81pts

May 15: Chelsea vs Watford – CHELSEA WIN

May 18: Leicester City vs Tottenham – SPURS WIN

1st Chelsea 88pts 2nd Tottenham 84pts

May 21: Chelsea vs Sunderland – CHELSEA WIN; Hull vs Tottenham – SPURS WIN

FINAL TABLE: 1st Chelsea 91pts 2nd Tottenham 87pts