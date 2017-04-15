Golf stars make a splash in the Bahamas during ‘Spring Break’

Four of the world’s best golfers are documenting their incredible “Spring Break” trip to the Bahamas following last week’s Masters at Augusta.

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman have packed their social media accounts with photographs and videos of their trip to one of the world’s most exclusive holiday destinations, Baker’s Bay.

Spieth, Fowler and Thomas all competed at the hallowed course in Georgia last week but have swapped polo shirts and green jackets for vests, bathers and yachts in the Caribbean.

Fowler (28), Spieth (23), Thomas (23) and Kaufman (25) were filmed jumping off a yacht into the Atlantic Ocean, which Kaufman uploaded on his Instagram account.

Golf buggies, boats, the open water and a dreamy backdrop make a dream cocktail for four of the game’s top players in their 20s to kick back to.

And the quartet are certainly making the most of it for the second time after their inaugural Spring Break trip last year.

Thomas, Fowler and Spieth all occupy spots in the top 10 of the world rankings while Kaufman has slipped to 167th.