Hamilton gets Chinese tattoo meaning ‘brave warrior’ and ‘love’ after Shanghai GP victory

Lewis Hamilton has given fans a fresh insight into his extensive tattoo collection by sharing pictures of his latest inking.

Hamilton showed off the his latest tattoo, of three symbols on the left side of his rib cage bearing the Chinese characters “brave warrior” and “love”, via his Instagram page on Sunday, which he said had been done “for my Chinese fans.”

He then showed off further pictures on the social media site, of the tattoo artist doing his work, filling in the outlines of the characters.