Sofapaka cautious ahead of Zoo match

Photo: Sofapaka FC deputy coach John Baraza.

Sofapaka FC deputy coach John Baraza has urged the team not to be carried away by the recent spate of good results in the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) but focus on the tricky away match against debutants Zoo Kericho at Kericho Green Stadium on Sunday.

Baraza (pictured below) said it would be foolhardy for “Batoto Ba Mungu” to celebrate their almost cinderella run in the season and forget that there are other team which are yet to savour victory and are ready to risk life and limb to achieve that.

He said in as much as teams like Sofapaka have experience playing in the top flight, all the debutants in the league, including Zoo have to be given due respect as they are capable of giving seasoned sides a run for their money.

Baraza reiterated that Sofapaka has no time to rest on their laurels despite the team’s latest resurgence in the league.

“I cannot say with certainty that we are on a roll. The exact position is that we are still a work in progress and have to give our all in the upcoming fixtures if we are to realise our ambitions,” he added.

Commenting on the next match against novices Zoo, Baraza said they would take a cautious approach while exploring ways to grab all the three points and improve on their latest 2-2 draw with cup holders Tusker.

“Zoo have yet to win a match and therefore can be extremely dangerous. I know they are desperate for victory and especially given that they will be playing before their own fans, but we’ll treat the game like any other although our ultimate aim is to conjure up maximum points,” he added.

In the meantime, Sofapaka head coach Sam Ssimbwa believes that giving away easy goals, non conducive playing surface and failing to convert clear cut chances cost them three points against Tusker last weekend.

“I should congratulate them having drawn with us when they were a man down. But we conceded stupid goals or let me call it gifts,” said Ssimbwa

SOFAPAKA’S RESULTS SO FAR

March 19, 207:

Sofapaka 0-1 Sony

March 26, 2017:

Stima 1-3 Sofapaka

April 2, 2017:

Mathare 1-2 Sofapaka

April 9, 2017:

Sofapaka 2-2 Tusker