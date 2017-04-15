Staggering Tusker must sober up

Off-colour SportPesa Premier League (SPL) defending champions Tusker FC need to be at their best to arrest current top flight travails as they host on-form Ulinzi Stars at Afraha stadium, Nakuru on Saturday.

Tusker have dropped eight points out of four league matches played so far and it could get worse against the fired up soldiers if they repeat tepid performances witnessed against Nzoia Sugar, Thika United and Mathare United. Their sole league victory over hapless Chemelil Sugar did not inspire confidence in a team that has lifted the league title 11 times.

The brewers’ leaky backline has let in nine goals in four games. A midfield once praised for inventiveness seems to have forgotten how to shield the backline and create scoring opportunities for strikers. Hashim Sempala, Humphrey Mieno and Noah Wafula among others are not at their best and questions are being asked of the new technical bench’s suitability for the team.

Unbeaten Ulinzi on the other hand are brimming with confidence since exiting continental engagements and have picked two victories and a draw in the league. The soldiers sit two points behind leaders Gor Mahia with a match in hand against Western Stima.

Ulinzi will be without Omar Mbongi but Benjamin Nyangweso has enough cover at left back and promises to compound Tusker’s woes. “I would say we have an advantage playing away in Afraha as that is our home ground but Tusker are a big club and we cannot underrate them. The title is theirs and the rest of us want it from them so it will not be easy against them,” said Nyangweso.

“I want maximum points though, and that means we’ll be going for nothing but a win. If we get victories over big teams early in the season, we will have a clear direction,” he added.

League leaders Gor face Sony Sugar at Kisumu’s Moi Stadium, a venue where their first league defeat was inflicted a fortnight ago. K’Ogalo and Sony Sugar have had a sweet and sour relationship over the years with Gor prevailing in most meetings.

On Sunday evening, AFC Leopards will subject Muhoroni Youth to a 830km journey from Kisumu to Mombasa to honour their fixture at Mbaraki Sports Club. Ingwe will be seeking a quick rebound following the 2-0 humbling at the hands of their bogey opponents Chemelil last weekend while Muhoroni search for a second league victory.

Bandari host Thika United in the first fixture at Mbaraki, seeking to extend their perfect home performance. The coastal outfit has won two of its home matches at the grounds and seeks to extend the run over a gutsy Thika.

Kakamega Homeboyz duel with Nzoia Sugar at Mumias complex in what promises to be an exciting Western derby. Nzoia’s bustling start which saw them blow away champions Tusker has ebbed off with proceeding draw and two losses.

In Kisumu, relegation threatened Western Stima will play Chemelil Sugar while winless Zoo Kericho host Sofapaka in Kericho.