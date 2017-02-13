Dispute and confusion mark race in highlighted feature

Photo: Part of the action during yesterday’s featured race at the Ngong Racecourse. PHOTO: DAVID NDOLO

Controversy marked the featured 1,400m Spencer Tryon Trophy race as two fillies battled through to the end at the Ngong’ Racecourse yesterday.

Michael Micino’s Caen declared winner of the race by a nose yet replays contradicted the outcome by showing Henry Muya’s Eternal actually nicked in the winner.

In a meet that was characterised by hard running and timed at 1:26:09 on the clocks, the Onesmus Mutua stable mates comprising Billy Elliot, Caen and Belo Horizonte had deployed a maroon formation to try and lock out Patrick Mungai’s Public Hero.

In the homestretch, Caen pulled clear followed closely by Mkuki jockeyed by James Muhindi and sprint for pace from the deep inner lane. At the same time Eternal was closing in dangerously passing the ambitious Mkuki and closing the line.

Following consultations between the stewards, Micino came out the elated one punching the air in jubilation.

In a another thriller, 2,400m Gold Circle Tray captured emotion and energy as Rifle Range upset the form book by beating favourite Notorious in convincing fashion.

The winner won by seven lengths after having led for an entire 1800m in a meet clocked at 2:39:03.

The start was punctuated by hurdling for space between the front row of Dreamliner jockeyed by Peter Mithamo and Charles Njenga atop Notorious before experienced James Muhindi exploded ahead and caught off the duo in spirited style.

It was a race that was to be ultimately be decided by stamina and endurance given the distance and the hard ground thus seeing a couple of other fringe fillies fall back the line. Muhindi opened up a gap that was unassailable hence denying the Onesmus Mutua a clean sweep day following five initial wins on the day.

“The horse responded well generally and we were favoured by suitable ground. All I did was execute the right gear after leaving a gap thus the confidence we had out there today,” said the victorious Muhindi.

Meanwhile the 1,600m Malka Mari Nattional Park Handicap saw King of Oxted jockeyed by Michael Micino win easy in a race timed at 1:41:03.