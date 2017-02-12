Brady’s stunner sees Burnley share spoils with Chelsea at Turf Moore

Burnley, Sunday

Chelsea missed the chance to move 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League as Robbie Brady’s stunning free-kick earned a 1-1 draw for Burnley at Turf Moor.

With Tottenham losing 2-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, the door was left open for runaway leaders Chelsea to extend their advantage.

Bright start

And Antonio Conte’s men were fast out of the blocks, with Pedro applying the finish to a lightning counter-attack in just the seventh minute.

However, 28 of Burnley’s 29 points prior to the match had come at home this season and Sean Dyche’s men put in a typically full-blooded display that yielded an equaliser through Brady’s exquisite free-kick on his first start for the club.

Jesus the saviour

Meanwhile, Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus aims to extend his dazzling start to life in the Premier League with another inspired display at Bournemouth on Monday.

Pep Guardiola’s team dropped out of the Champions League qualification places after losing four of the nine top-flight matches they played during December and January.

Three successive wins across two competitions have brightened the mood however, with Jesus making significant contributions in each match.

The Brazil striker, whose move from Palmeiras was completed during the mid-season transfer window, has scored three times in two Premier League starts, and got both goals as Swansea were defeated 2-1 at Eastlands last Sunday.

In the last few days, team-mates Fernandinho and Yaya Toure have both warned against getting too carried away with the 19-year-old’s excellent start, yet some pundits have asked if this might be the beginning of the end for Sergio Aguero at City. -AGENCIES