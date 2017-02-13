Dockers defy all odds to reclaim national diadem in KBF finals at Nyayo

Photo: Kenya Ports Authority players celebrate with the Kenya Basketball Federation league trophy after yesterday’s victory at the Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTOS: DAVID NDOLO

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men’s team fought their way through a tough fourth play off against familiar foes in Co-operative Bank to relish the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) league title, payback for losing to the latter in 2013.

The dockers started on a high, registering a 25-22 win in the first quarter of what was the fourth match of the season’s play offs before making it 44-37 as they headed to the breather.

Co-operative attempted a comeback on resumption which yielded fruits as they won the third quarter 20-19. This, however, acted as a wake-up call to KPA who stamped their dominance on the court defeating Coop 16-09 in what was the most defensive quarter of the match.

“ I have no words to express my joy for winning the title after fighting so hard for it. We were playing a team that in the regular season finished top while my team the last qualifier at sixth,” KPA head coach Anthony Ojukwu said.

“We have put so much work for this title as a team and we believed everything was possible. I am overwhelmed by the win as it means a lot to my coaching career,” Ojukwu added.

KPA player Tobias Odumbe was named the most valuable player with the top scorer’s gong going to Victor Bosire while Job Byron was awarded as the defensive player of the season.

Meanwhile, Equity Bank women to lost their chance to relish a maiden title in their second year in the national league, postponing a long-awaited celebration, after they fell 69-62 to 2013 title winner KPA women.

A resilient KPA battled the last year’s semi-finalist to 15-11, 18-18, 15-16, 21-17 quarters to finish at 67-62 and clinch their second play-off thus forcing a fifth match scheduled for today at 5.30pm at Nyayo National gymnasium.

The win gives KPA a fighting chance for the title and a rare double in the national league, after their male counterparts won, when the two teams clash today.