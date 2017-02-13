Kisii put Pirates to sword, Impala remain unbeaten

Gibo Zachary and Frederick Likuyani

Resolution Kisii RFC continued with their fine form in the KRU Championship League as they claimed a deserved 23-17 win over brave South Coast Pirates at Gusii Stadium.

Club top try scorer Ian Amara opened the scoring, Mike Juma added a second try before on-song Calvin Sheunda did what he knows best, kicking in a penalty brilliantly to make it 13-0 up for Kisii but Marko Amani got a penalty for Pirates towards the end of the first half to take the game to half time break, Kisii leading 13-3.

Elsewhere, resurgent Kisumu boosted their championship play offs chances with a convincing 37-10 win over struggling Thika RFC in the expense of Mombasa RFC who lost 13-10 to University of Eldoret (UoE) Trojans in Eldoret.

However, the long awaited victory for bottom-rocked JKUAT Cougars finally came in the twelfth week of asking as they stunned hosts Moi University Arsonists 8-7 in Eldoret as well while United States International University (USIU-Africa) Martials failed to take advantage of their home ground as they lost 12-10 to Catholic Monks in the final fixture of the weekend.

Impala Saracens RFC II maintained their unbeaten run in the Eric Shirley Shield (ESS) Rugby League when they stopped Western Bulls RFC II 33 -17 at Kakamega Lions Primary School Grounds on Saturday.

Out of 10 matches they have so far played, Impala, coached by Fred Ollows, have not lost a single in the 12-team league.

During the Saturday encounter, the city Lads were more tactful as they took an early lead via Anthony Odhiambo who successfully drilled between the poles a penalty.

Quinto Ongo increased the score line for Impala with another penalty in the match that was officiated by Nairobi-based referee Linus Kinuthia.