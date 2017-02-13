Bhubesi Prides keen on growing rugby at the grassroots

Photo: Bhubesi Prides founder and Managing Director Richard Bennet (left) presents training kits to the foundation coaches. PHOTO: RODGERS NDEGWA

Leading security services provider in the country, G4S Kenya, will tomorrow launch this year’s Bhubesi Pride rugby circuit whose first leg will run for a period of six months.

The G4S-Bhubesi Pride Foundation is a UK-registered rugby-for-good charity, operating in Africa since 2012. The foundation leads annual six and two-month (February –July , July -September) expeditions respectively through nine countries uniting communities, up-skilling local staff and initiating long-term legacy projects.

“It is a real privilege for G4S Kenya to be the first in the nine-country event in Africa where we bring rugby and life skills to the less fortunate in the community. It is a rare opportunity for the company to invest in the community,” offered G4S Managing Director Chris Manning.

For a period of six months, multinational volunteer teams prepare and deliver rugby sessions from grassroots to national level where they empower local teaching staff and run coaching seminars. They also work with all stakeholders to prepare and manage rugby festivals and tournaments.

“Our goals as Bubeshi Pride are simple as we seek to bring youths together through the beautiful game of rugby. We have done this since 2012 and we have touched the lives of many children. Last year alone, more than 3,600 children from 53 schools in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia and South Africa participated,” said the founder and Managing Director Richard Bennet.

The foundation intends to have a long-term initiative that will, over the years, unite more communities through the game, empower hundreds of local staff and initiate sustainable “legacy projects.”