Tusker in danger of exiting continental football after home draw with Port Luis

Photo: From left, Tusker FC players from left Noah Wafula, Shafik Batambuze and Lloyd Wahome after their CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg tie against AS Port Luis of Mauritius on Saturday. PHOTO: JAMES MAGAYI

Mauritius club AS Port Luis’ contingent chanted native songs just before kick-off, an apparent ploy to summon their gods as the battle with Tusker FC in the opening leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary tie loomed.

At full time, the tunes were celebratory and louder as if their gods had added voice to the chants.

The visitors surprised themselves, as their coach admitted later, with a second half comeback, which earned them a draw and a vital away goal. Their progress to the next stage is well ahead of their Kenyan opponents.

Sadly for Tusker who had no songs to chant before or after the game, their Champions League hopes are in tatters. The brewers were jaded after a pulsating 15 minutes of play with Ugandan duo Shafik Batambuze and Hashim Sempala displaying requisite match sharpness.

A one all draw at home in the two-leg tie is not the start Ugandan coach George “Best” Nsimbe hoped for when he inherited the team from compatriot Paul Nkata. The Kenyan champions have a mountain to climb in the lucrative continental club competition as they must win away or register a scoring draw of more goals than 1-1 in order to progress.

“We have no choice but to go out and fully attack. We wanted to win but were not aggressive enough. I think the lack of competitions denied us necessary match fitness. There is quality in the team but playing away is usually difficult so we must get in shape before return leg,” said Nsimbe.

Team tactics seemed apt but Tusker lacked the sharpness necessary to break the spirited Mauritians. In their first competitive match since they signed off last season in style with a win over Gor Mahia, Tusker’s inactivity over the 80-day recess played to their opponents’ advantage.

After the opening 15 minutes in which Tusker displayed urgency in search for the opening goal, Port Luis grew comfortable and enjoyed long spells of possession. With Tusker’s threat upfront, Allan Wanga, neutralised by the burly centre backs, Nsimbe’s other offensive players failed to summon tact to break the visitors.

It took defender Batambuze’s curling corner to put the home side upfront as Port Luis thwarted every assault launched from midfield. Truthfully, the limp attacks were not going to yield much for the brewers.

Wingers Noah Wafula and John Kago, alongside offensive midfielders Anthony Ndolo and late substitute Victor Ndinya failed to create openings.