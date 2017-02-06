United roll over Leicester as Jesus double saves City

Photo: Manchester United players

Manchester United recorded a 3-0 win over ailing Premier League champions Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened the scoring late in the first half, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic added another 90 seconds later.

Early in the second period, Juan Mata sealed the points for Jose Mourinho’s men. Jesus saves City Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus spoke of his delight after crown ing his full home debut for Manchester City with a matchwinning brace in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League victory over Swansea City.

The 19-year-old Brazilian volleyed in an 11th-minute opener at the Etihad Stadium and then netted a stoppagetime winner after Gylfi Sigurdsson had equalised for Swansea with nine minutes to go.

Jesus has now scored three goals in four games since arriving from Palmeiras and he said he was particularly pleased to have scored in front of his new home crowd. “It means a lot for me, playing in front of our fans,” Jesus told Sky Sports, in comments translated into English by his Brazilian team-mate Fernandinho.

“We deserved to win. We were trying to score from the fi rst minute and of course I’m very happy to score these two goals. I’m very happy to get into the team so quickly and everybody at the club tries to help me get better every day,” he added.

Jesus kept his place up front for Pep Guardiola’s side, meaning Sergio Aguero started a second consecutive league game on the bench.

Victory lifted City up to third place in the table, 10 points below runaway leaders Chelsea. -AFP