Bankers in rare win as best-of-five final heads to capital city

Photo: Equity Bank Hilda Indasi scores past USIU-A Muareen Andalia during KBF Play Off at Nyayo National Stadium in a past match. Equity beat KPA yesterday. PHOTO: DAVID NDOLO

A half-a-basket difference was all that Equity Bank Hawks needed to revive hopes of lifting their maiden Kenya Basketball Premier League title after narrowly beating hosts Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 56-55 in Game Two in the ongoing final play offs at the Makande Social Hall in Mombasa yesterday.

KPA got off to a flying start in Game One at the same venue on Saturday after sealing a comfortable 62-43 victory before the bankers levelled the best of five series (1-1) in Game Two in what was a closely contested encounter.

Just like in Game one, KPA started the stronger side in Game Two taking a 14-9 lead in the first quarter before the bankers rallied to stage a slim 12-11 win in second quarter as the match went for the break with the former leading 25-21.

Equity kept their tempo high in the third quarter to win 12-8 to tie the proceedings 33-33 before the last quarter. It was most pulsating quarter of the match as both teams exchanged the lead repeatedly but the bankers struck when it mattered most to grab the much needed victory. Hildah Indasi was instrumental for Coach David Maina Equity as she topped the scores with 19 points while Felma Adhiambo pulled 23 for the dockers, though not enough to secure them victory.

The series moves to Nairobi next weekend for Game Three, Four and Five where the overall winner will be crowned the new women Premier League champion.

In the men’s Game One final play offs, KPA men emulated the footsteps of their female counterparts to take charge of the series after beating Cooperative Bank Spartans 60-56 in a neck-and-neck encounter played at the same venue.

High riding KPA started off brightly with brilliant attacks that yielded a first quarter 19-14 victory to give the hosts an early five point lead with both teams looking keen to minimize opponent’s onslaught.