Rodriguez caps perfect year for Real

Zinedine Zidane celebrated a spectacular first year in charge of Real Madrid as James Rodriguez scored twice to set the European champions firmly on course for the Copa del Rey quarter-finals with a 3-0 last 16, first leg win over Sevilla.

Not even the absence of the rested Cristiano Ronaldo could halt Real’s now 38-game unbeaten run as Rodriguez took full advantage of a rare start by blasting home the opener from outside the box after just 10 minutes.

Raphael Varane headed home a second and Rodriguez added Real’s third from the penalty spot before half-time. “The first 45 minutes were physically and technically almost perfect,” said Zidane. –AFP