Wenger criticises Premier League festive fixture schedule

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has criticised the Premier League’s festive fixture list calling the schedule the most “uneven” he has seen in 20 years.

Wenger’s team visits Bournemouth just two days after hosting Crystal Palace in the league but leaders Chelsea are not in action until Wednesday after their 4-2 victory over Stoke on Saturday.

“It is, in 20 years, the most uneven Christmas period I have seen on the fixture front,” the 67-year-old manager, who took the Arsenal job in 1996, says.

“The difference of rest periods is absolutely unbelievable, compared to the other teams it is unbelievable.”

With the Frenchman looking to rotate his squad, midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Francis Coquelin and defender Shkodran Mustafi are all set for a return to the starting lineup against ninth-placed Bournemouth after being on the bench during Sunday’s 2-0 win over Palace.

“Every game is so difficult in this Premier League that we go now into a game in 48 hours’ time with a big handicap on the fixtures,” the Frenchman added.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho also complained about the festive fixture pile-up after his side showed signs of fatigue during their 2-0 win at West Ham United yesterday.

Fourth-placed Arsenal, who have lost their last two away games at Everton and Manchester City, travel to Bournemouth with an opportunity to cut the gap to six points at the top of the league table.