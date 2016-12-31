Kenya’s biggest jackpot winner to be known today

Photo: A winner in the past draw. Kenya’s biggest and best lottery firm Lotto, will be unveiling the lucky winner of the largest cash of Sh100M. PHOTO: FILE

Tonight one lucky person will be ushering in the New Year in a fairytale like manner, KShs 100 Million richer. Kenya’s biggest and best lottery firm Lotto, will be unveiling the lucky winner of the largest cash prize offered in Kenyan history at 10pm tonight on a TV show broadcast live .

At the equivalent of US$1 million this means that on December 31st Kenya will have the largest single jackpot on offer across East,Central and South Africa.The region’s leading South African National Lotto Plus will offer an estimated prize of ZAR 5.5million (Sh40,698,920). Kenya’s guaranteed Lotto SuperPowerdraw will be over twice that at Sh100million.

“As a growing brand, we are happy to have finally arrived at this point where we will be giving away the Kshs 100 Million Super Jackpot. Despite the landmark guaranteed amount to be won tonight, we still capped the price at KShs 50/- only, which is affordable to all. It is humbling to give away the largest lottery jackpot in the history of Kenya,” Said Dennis Muigai, Lotto’s Director of Communications.

Lotto has created over 15 multi-millionaires and over 100 millionaires in its one year of operation with winners spread over 27 counties in Kenya, with thousands of other winners from all corners of the country. Twenty winners have been one correct draw number away from winning the grand Jackpot of KShs 100M but tonight, Lotto decided the Jackpot must go.

“We have put in place a plan to host our winner here in Nairobi for the first weeks of his life as a millionaire. This will allow him time to make necessary changes given his new financial status. During this period we will also ensure our winner receives financial advise and security advice, and counseling as a start, and we will continue to offer guidance whenever they require it going forward.” Said Muigai.

Lotto’s draw on Wednesday recorded 20,000 winners in one night and bringing the grand total number of winners to more than 1.34 million winners. Judging by the much anticipated draw, we expect to see many more winners tonight as Kenyans make a last minute dash to be counted among new year winners of the Lotto Jackpot.