2019 Beach Woodball World Cup kicks off in Uganda

ENTEBBE,

The 2019 Beach Woodball World Cup has kicked off here 40km south of the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Karooro Okurut, Uganda’s minister in charge of general duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, said at the launch on Monday that Uganda hosting the second Beach Woodball World Cup will help popularize the sport in Uganda and Africa.

Uganda is one of the first countries in Africa to play woodball.

Paul Kayongo, the Uganda Woodball Federation president thanked government for helping the sport to develop over the years.

“I am thankful to all who have helped us in one way or another. I welcome you all the participating countries and please enjoy Uganda, the Pearl of Africa,” Kayongo added.

Zheng Zhuqiang, Chinese ambassador to Uganda, was among other dignitaries that attended the opening ceremony held at Spennah Beach on the shores of Lake Victoria.

China is one of the countries and regions that compete in the event.

One of the Chinese players Wei Yong told Xinhua on Friday, as the team arrived in Uganda, that they have prepared well and are ready to give a good performance in the World Cup.

The other teams in the event that runs to May 31 include India, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, China’s Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei.

The African teams include Ghana, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and hosts Uganda. (Xinhua)