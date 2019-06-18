Zakayo lights up Rabat, eyes glory at Doha Worlds

Ericson Kiprono @PeopleSport11

World Under-20 5,000m champion Edward Zakayo continued his brilliant start to the season when he stormed to victory in the sixth leg of the IAAF Diamond League in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday.

The athlete, who clocked 13:11.49, ran a brilliant 5,000m race, tracking Ethiopia’s Solomon Berihu before unleashing a deadly kick in the last 50m.

Berihu settled for second place after timing 13:16.08 while Soufian Bouqanter finished third in 13:17.26.

Berihu started dictating the pace after four laps when the pacemaker dropped with Zakayo hanging on in second position before his decisive move on the home stretch that stunned his rivals. “I had done good preparations because I knew I was going to compete with the best. I have been preparing for the World Championships where I’m eyeing a podium finish and the Diamond League races are part of my build-up,” said Zakayo after the race.

In 1,500m, world indoor finalist Vincent Kibet emerged victorious after clocking 3:35.80 ahead of Ethiopia’s Hincham Akamkam (3:35.85) and France’s Alexis Miellet (3:35.98).