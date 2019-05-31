Youth joins real estate millionaires’ club without loans

How 30-year-old university graduate rose from zero without a line of credit to create a chain of jobs

How to transform an idea into a viable real estate project had not crystallised in the mind of Phillip Salim Mutuma, a 2014 graduate of Kenyatta University, until a lengthy quest for a job yielded nothing.

Like many fresh graduates in Kenya, Mutuma, who graduated with Bachelor of Education (Arts) degree, started tarmacking for any available job soon after graduation. After a long, fruitless search and with the help of a church-mate, landed a sales job earning commissions at a Thika bank.

Sales commissions

“I just wanted to get out of my father’s house at Kahawa West to live an independent life since he had fed me for too long,” Mutuma recalled.

After a rigorous training and consequent orientation, Mutuma commenced a new fight. “Most of my colleagues were diploma holders and Form Four-leavers who would scorn me for working with them to a point that I at times cried, but I swallowed my pride and soldiered on,” he said.

Mutuma would walk several kilometres to market the services of the bank, which would in pay him Sh10,000 for every Sh1 million loan issued or deposit made by new clients. On month one, he concentrated on remote parts of Kenol, Makuyu and Kabati villages in Murang’a county and surprisingly managed to earn Sh175,000.

He fought his way until he managed to save Sh350,000, which he spent on securing one acre at Kilimambogo in Thika East. He demarcated the land and immediately sold it out as plots.

Using the sale proceeds, Mutuma, who was still working as a salesman, bought a bigger piece of land at Kimunyu village in Thika East, which he also demarcated and sold out as plots. Next, he purchased another piece near Kenol town.

The young entrepreneur avoided merry and a flamboyant life to make a future from his struggles. By this time, his bank commission’s income had risen to Sh80,000. Feeling comfortable, he bought a car a year after campus. “Land subdivision and sale changed my fate completely,” he said.

Land subdivisions

After resigning from his marketing job to concentrate on real estate business, Mutuma registered a business firm, Briton Ventures, to be dealing in property sales, and immediately bought another bigger piece of land at Kenol area for subdivision and sale.

He focused on low- and average-income earners who were then looking to own land or a house on the outskirts nearby towns such as Thika and Murang’a. His firm made great strides, handling a long list of customers.

Now aged 30 years, he attributes his business growth as a realtor to his competitive prices offer to customers. “Buyers are allocated half of the project at lower than the market rates while the rest is floated in the market for the public at a prevailing market rate,” he said.

Today, the bachelor has employed a chain of Kenyans raging from surveyors and salesmen to front-office managers. They are dealing in property sales worth millions of shillings without a loan or financial support from financial institutions.

“The only loan I owe is about Sh9,000 to the Higher Educations Loans Board (Helb) which I pay gradually,” he said. He owns a 40-acre land in Rumuruti, Laikipia county where he has started sales for a dwelling estate.

Mutuma says the government has created an enabling environment for Kenyans to do business by construction of passable roads, installation of electricity and is working on water connections. “We don’t expect the State to literally create 10 million jobs as promised; we also have a stake to ensure this happens,” he said.

He encourages the youth to take up any job available then progess from there.