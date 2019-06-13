Women’s league sides to bolster squads as window opens

Vihiga Queens extended their lead at the helm of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) to 39 points after a 4-2 win over Oserian Ladies in their final match of the first leg yesterday.

Alex Alumira’s side had assumed the lead on Sunday, at 36 points with a superior goal difference, after subjecting rivals Trans Nzoia Falcons to a 4-2 defeat, the second for the Kitale-based outfit this season.

With the defeat, Trans Nzoia are second with 36 points while Gaspo Youth, who had dominated in the homestretch, moved third with similar points but 15 goals shy of Trans Nzoia’s goal tally.

Leaders and defending champions, Vihiga are keen to win their title in a row. With the transfer window having opened on June 3, coach Alumira is keen to bolster his midfield.

Future of the team

“We are yet to reach an agreement with any player but I am looking for a defensive midfielder. The rest of the players we are looking to sign are below 20 years and are meant for the future of the team,” said Alumira.

Meanwhile, Gaspo, who lost their last match of the first leg to drop to third, have shifted their focus to strengthening their attack given they have scored the least number of goals (31) among the top five.

“We are struggling with finishing and we need to work on that if we are to fight for the title. I am looking to sign five players, a defender, two strikers and two midfielders,” said Gaspo coach Edward Githua.

The league had been stopped for a while as teams protested lack of funds from Football Kenya Federation’s Fifa sponsored pilot project on women’s football. However, an agreement was reached that teams would continue to play as the federation waited for funds to be released from the global body.