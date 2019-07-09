People DailySports

Women’s league back after cash-related problems

People Daily July 10, 2019
A past Women’s Premier League match between hosts Thika Queens and Vihiga Queens. Photo/RODERS NDEGWA

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Premier League’s second leg will resume this weekend following a month long break attributed to financial challenges.

FKF vice president Doris Petra told People Sport the challenges are real but that there is nothing she can do after some teams handed walkovers to their opponents in the first leg due to lack of funds.

It is on that basis that clubs unanimously decided to halt league proceedings to give them time to reorganise just as they had done last August.

Petra has admitted FKF is yet to distribute the grants of Sh750,000 to the 16 clubs, shifting blame to world governing body Fifa whom she accuses of delaying to release funds meant for women’s football development.

“What do the clubs expect me to do? I talked to them in the first leg and explained the situation,” posed Petra yesterday.

“Even in the first leg, the clubs were not given the funds because we do not have them yet. I have been away but will follow up to see whether the money has reflected in our accounts,” she added.

Unlike last season where clubs received Sh375, 000 at the start of the season with the balance paid in the second leg, nothing has been disbursed during this campaign.

Eight matches are lined up this weekend with former champions Thika Queens taking on Makolanders at Thika Stadium on Saturday.

Zetech Sparks have two fixtures against Nyuki Starlets on Saturday before facing Trans Nzoia Falcons on Sunday. Champions and leaders Vihiga Queens will not be in action this weekend.

