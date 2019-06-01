Woman stabs brother-in-law to death over fish

A village in Bisunu location in Sirisia constituency was left reeling in shock after a woman stabbed to death her brother-in-law after he failed to bring home fish for supper.

David Khaemba, 35, had promised a meal of fish once he sold the ballast his wife and her sister had prepared. However, a quarrel ensued with his wife Caro Nafula when he returned home empty handed with pleas that whoever bought the ballast was yet to pay falling on deaf ears.

“The sister-in-law emerged with a kitchen knife and stabbed him on the left side of the stomach,” said Pius Khamala, deceased’s elder brother.

He said his brother, who was bleeding profusely, died a few minutes after arriving at Sirisia Sub-county Hospital.

”My brother succumbed to knife injuries after he was stabbed just once by his sister-in-law Doricas Muchanga who has been staying around,” he said. Nafula and Muchanga were arrested and are being held at Sirisi Police Station while the Khamala’s body was taken to Sirisia hospital mortuary. Police recovered the murder weapon from a pit latrine where the suspect had tossed it into.