Withdraw Finance bill, urges Ojienda

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Former Judicial Service Commission (JSC) member Prof Tom Ojienda has written to Parliament Speakers seeking withdrawal of the controversial Finance Bill, 2019, which he claims threatens independence of the legal profession.

Ojienda alleges the proposed amendments affect the practice of law and the traditional role of lawyers in society and violate Articles 27(1), (2) and (4), 31, 50(2) (1) and (g) and 50 (4) of the Constitution.

Report cash

“… it threatens to obliterate the Advocates Act, Chapter 16 of the Laws of Kenya and pose a real threat to the very existence of the legal profession as we know it today,” he said in a letter copied to the National Assembly Committee on Finance and National Planning chairperson and his Senate counterpart.

The Finance Bill 2019 seeks to amend sections 48 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act to compel lawyers to report to authorities the cash they handle on behalf of their clients.