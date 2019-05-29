NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily
Witeithie MCA arrested over car graffiti
Oliver Musembi and Kinyuru Munuhe @PeopleDailyKe
A member of the Kiambu County Assembly who was ar- rested because his vehicle had exuberant political graffiti— images of the national flag, coat of arms and a portrait of Deputy President William Ruto in full military regalia and title of ‘C-in-C’— was yesterday remanded for five days.
The Ward Rep of Witeithie — which in Kikuyu means help yourself — will literally have to extricate himself from the trap he walked into: violation of flags and national emblems laws.
Julius Macharia Taki will be a guest of the State until the police complete investigations into what his lawyer, Ishmael Nguring’a, termed a petty of- fence that could only attract a Sh5,000 fine or six months in jail.
Taki was, however, charged with one count of traffic of- fence of authorising the use of unroadworthy vehicle.
Nguring’a opposed the prosecution application to detain his client and wondered why traffic police had only impounded Taki’s vehicle and turned a blind eye to other matatus with political grafitti plying the same route.
He termed the arrest as malicious and asked the court not to be “sucked into political wars”. If found culpable, Taki will be charged with a second count
of contravening the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act for driving a vehicle with a portrait of Ruto, in full military fatigue. The court granted plea to have Taki held in police custody over improper use of an image of Ruto which was displayed in his vehicle as Commander-in
Chief of the Defence Forces, a title reserved only for the seating President under the Constitution. The prayer was granted by Thika resident magistrate Kyania Nyamori concurred with the prosecution that there was a “legitimate fear” that the MCA may interfere with investigations if granted bail.
Juja deputy DCI boss George Muriuki, in an affidavit, told the court that Taki permitted his vehicle, registration number KCQ 918U, a Toyota Hiace matatu, to be painted with images that are against the law.
He said the act was a contravention of the Act and pleaded for a custodial order to remand the MCA, and his driver George
Kiarie, at the Juja police station to enable police to complete investigations. Muriuki said police were looking for other accomplices and are yet to record statements from witnesses, adding that if Taki is released on bond, he may use his position to interfere with investigations.
Nyamori ordered that the two be remanded in police custody until June 4. Taki and Kiarie denied two counts each related to traffic offences and were granted Sh20,000 bond each. The case will be mentioned on June 13.
The National Flag, Emblems and Names (Amendment) Act 2014 prohibits the use of any specified emblem, specified name or specified likeness, or any colourable imitation thereof, unless with the per- mission from the Interior Cabinet secretary.
A person found guilty of such offence is liable to a fine not exceeding Sh5,000, or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both.