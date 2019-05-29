Witeithie MCA arrested over car graffiti

Oliver Musembi and Kinyuru Munuhe @PeopleDailyKe

A member of the Kiambu County Assembly who was ar- rested because his vehicle had exuberant political graffiti— images of the national flag, coat of arms and a portrait of Deputy President William Ruto in full military regalia and title of ‘C-in-C’— was yesterday remanded for five days.

The Ward Rep of Witeithie — which in Kikuyu means help yourself — will literally have to extricate himself from the trap he walked into: violation of flags and national emblems laws.

Julius Macharia Taki will be a guest of the State until the police complete investigations into what his lawyer, Ishmael Nguring’a, termed a petty of- fence that could only attract a Sh5,000 fine or six months in jail.