Will Ngadeu-Ngadjui help Cameroon forget missing Matip?

With Joel Matip absent from Cameroon’s provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui will be expected to be the Indomitable Lions’ key man in defence.

The Slavia Prague defender has enjoyed a fantastic season with the Czech giants, winning the domestic league, reaching the last eight of the Europa League, and earning recognition as the best centre-back in the top flight this term.

Ngadeu-Ngadjui is not a superior player to Matip, who won the Champions League as Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid on Saturday, but he can ensure that the Reds stopper isn’t missed in Egypt.

The duo’s fortunes have dovetailed before.

Ngadeu-Ngadjui has been one of the beneficiaries of Matip’s decision to retire from international football, with the centre-back not having featured for the Indomitable Lions since an Afcon qualifier against The Gambia in September 2015.

Unbeaten

The Czech-based stopper made his debut for Cameroon, against the same opponents, almost exactly a year later, and went unbeaten with the national side in his first 13 appearances.

He can’t match the quality of Matip, and indeed, Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf has made little secret of his desire to call up both the Liverpool man and another central defender, Torino’s Nicolas Nkoulou.

“For the first three months after [assistant coach] Patrick [Kluivert] and I signed, we have dedicated a lot of time to meeting and speaking with [Matip and Nkoulou],” Seedorf told Goal in March. -GOAL