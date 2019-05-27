Why Sexual Offences Act should be amended

A recent case in which a man was released after serving five of his 20-year jail term after the “victim” admitted to having fabricated a defilement accusation against him is most distressing.

According to court records, the girl accused the man, her own uncle, of defilement, so that she could escape punishment from her teacher for lateness in school. The girl was 13 years old at the time.

There are two stark issues here.

The first is that this girl, innocent as her age presumes her to be, behaved like an adult. She connived, fabricated lies and evidence to produce trumped-up charges against her uncle.

She had zero compunction, zero conscience. She behaved like a hardened criminal. This clearly cannot be the “child” that stringent laws protecting minors are trying to shield.

The fact that she later recanted her story is no consolation, and is of scant comfort to her uncle. She will not be the first to be hit by remorse after doing terrible damage to others.

This man is destroyed, and so is his immediate family, and his relationship with his brothers and sisters. Where will he start? He has lost five years of his life, and will probably never recover. His accuser must pay the price. She must be prosecuted and jailed, if only to act as a deterrent against what is rapidly becoming an epidemic in our courts because getting a man jailed for defilement has become so easy. There seems no threshold!

The second issue is that the judicial process followed in defilement cases is deeply flawed. This girl was not defiled, so what medical evidence did the judge rely on? It is also clear that the evidence was circumstantial, and based entirely on the word of the girl. A judge who has adjudged cases for decades still cannot determine when circumstantial evidence is too risky to use to convict?

Then the investigation. Was there even any investigation? What investigative skills do such investigators have if a 13- year-old girl can waltz with a cock-and-bull story right past their noses?

These questions are not idle. It is now apparent they are resulting in the most horrific miscarriage of justice in defilement cases. Recently, a radio station carried a special report on cases of men languishing in jail because of conspiracies between girls, their mothers, and investigative officers.

The bottomline is that the judicial process and sexual offences laws are heavily skewed, and not capable of providing justice. There is no doubt that a majority of sexual offenders are men. Nor is it in doubt that those sexual offenders must face the full wrath of the law. But laws and processes that regularly net innocent men who have been arraigned on trumped up charges require drastic review.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Chief Justice David Maraga has called for a review of the Sexual offences Act. He said that the Act is discriminatory to the boy-child, who is arrested for engaging in sex with the girl-child despite both of them being underage. Many magistrates and judges find nothing wrong or discriminatory in such a charge, and have sent many young men to jail for “defilement.”

One might argue that such a thing is commonsense. And there are judges using commonsense to navigate what legal experts have acknowledged are huge gaps in the sexual offences laws. The same commonsense used by judges who released a 15-year-old who was jailed for 15 years for “defiling” a 17-year-old girl. First, the girl is older, so who is defiling who? The girl’s plea that they had consensual sex was dismissed by the trial court.

It is not the moral outrage of parents that the law is meant to assuage, it is defending girls from being taken advantage of by adults. How does a 15-year-old boy take advantage of a 17-year-old girl?

Indeed, the on going debate about the age of consent is important in so far as it raises the issues of sexuality that society has shied away from addressing.

The review of sexual offences laws should give judges discretion to use commonsense to ensure that only those who truly deserve, whom judges normally call animals when jailing, are put behind bars, and release those where they determine sex was consensual, or charges trumped up. —[email protected]