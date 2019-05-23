Why Ruto allies have now turned guns on Kibicho office

Anthony Mwangi and Mercy Mwai @PeopleDailyKe

Hushed and open talk of conspiracies dominated Jubilee Party yesterday after it emerged that a section of its legislators had dropped proposed impeachment motion against Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i, changing their target instead to his Principal secretary Karanja Kibicho.

A number of MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto are said to have appended their signatures to the list of those supporting Kibicho’s removal from office.

The MPs, the People Daily was told, accuse Kibicho of disrespecting Ruto. A proposal to impeach Matiang’i, according to a source privy to the plot, was dropped after it was noted it has a number of political ramifications that could affect Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

The revelations came as Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale dismissed reports of plans to impeach Matiang’i.

Duale said even though MPs had powers to table any motion in Parliament to have a Cabinet Secretary removed, they are aware they must conform to the requirements of the Constitution.

“As the Leader of Majority and the spokesperson of the Jubilee Party and the person who is the link between the Executive and the Legislature, there exists no impeachment motion going on within the precincts of Parliament on any minister including Matiang’i,” he said.

“I am advising Mbadi that we should not politicise the war against corruption. Let him not drag people’s names including that of Matiang’i in this gold scandal.”

Impeachment motion

Duale said it was laughable that Leader of Minority John Mbadi was defending Matiang’i yet his party does not have the numbers to save the CS in case of an impeachment motion.

He said Jubilee is the only one with such powers as it commands a majority of members in the House.

Duale said the party will not allow any of their members to table a motion to have a Cabinet secretary or a civil servant removed from office arising from political interests.

On Monday, Mbadi, who is also the national chairman of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), claimed there was a plot by Ruto allies to initiate an impeachment motion against Matiang’i over the fake gold scandal.

According to Mbadi, the MPs wanted to impeach the CS for alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office in relation to claims of involvement in the fake gold saga.

“The target of Ruto and his team is one Fred Matiang’i. I have information that two nondescript MPs – one from South Rift and another from Murang’a county — have been tasked with the responsibility to draft an impeachment motion against Fred Matiang’i for his removal from office,” said Mbadi.

Political fortunes

Yesterday, a number of MPs allied to Ruto said Matiang’i seems to enjoy a large political clout nationally which could turn out to be detrimental to the DP’s political career.

They also noted that their plans could become a cropper because of the support Matiang’i appears to enjoy in Parliament across the political divide.

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama and his Alego-Usonga counterpart Samuel Atandi claimed that Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro was spearheading efforts to collect signatures in support of the anti-Kibicho motion.

“We had targeted Matiang’i but we have now decided to go for Kibicho who is the source of the problems. We cannot allow him to get away with all these issues,” said Arama.

He, however, cautioned that any move to impeach Matiang’i could imperil Ruto’s political fortunes in Gusii.

Efforts to contact Nyoro were futile as he did not respond to our calls even after he had promised to call back. Up to the time of going to press, calls to Kibicho also went unanswered.

Stakes will be high if Kibicho motion finds its way to the National Assembly.

For the motion to sail through, 120 members must append their signatures for the Speaker to approve it. The National Assembly will then set up an 11-member select committee to probe the allegations against the PS within 10 days after which the House may be required to vote on whether to dismiss the PS or not.

If MPs approve the dismissal motion, the decision will be communicated to the President through the Speaker upon which the President will be required to dismiss the PS.

Kibicho has rubbed the pro-Ruto group the wrong way following his alleged directive to regional and county commissioners not to honour functions organised by Ruto and MPs allied to him.

The ruling party lawmakers are also unhappy with Kibicho’s handling of the “Slush Fund”. They claim the powerful PS, who controls the fund, allegedly uses the resources to fund Kieleweke team comprising anti-Ruto leaders.

Members claim Kibicho has been drawing money from the secret fund, which is never subjected to audit queries, to fund Kieleweke to mount a campaign against the party’s deputy leader.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua termed the Matiang’i impeachment claim a red herring meant to divert the attention of Kenyans from the fake gold scandal where he charged top opposition leaders have been implicated.

“Matiang’i has nothing to do with the gold issue, we know who are involved. Matiang’i should be allowed to perform his duties but he should be civil, arresting leaders on flimsy charges will not help,” he said.

The MP said Mbadi and the ODM brigade had introduced the Matiang’i removal motion to protect his leader, Raila Odinga, who he alleged has been implicated in the gold scam.

But Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi said Matiang’i’s mode of operations has invited the wrath of MPs to the extent of plotting an impeachment motion.

Leaked audio

“Matiang’i has had no respect for elected members, what we witnessed in Nakuru over the weekend where Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria was roughed up by police officers and the arrest of leaders in Kakamega has exposed Matiang’i to the current problems,” he said, adding that he has heard that a list was being circulated but he had not personally seen it.

Ruto is tomorrow expected to tour West Mugirango where he will launch several development projects. Area MP Vincent Mogaka, while confirming the DP’s visit, said he was not aware of the Matiang’i impeachment plot.

The CS’s name was mentioned in a leaked audio where a man purported to be Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula is heard speaking to an angry man presumed to be a representative of Dubai Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.