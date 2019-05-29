Where mothers learn side by side with children

Teenage pregnancy in the past meant dropping out of school for good. Fortunately, things turned around and schools now welcome dropouts back to finish their education

Cathrine Pkutor is a rare student. At 28, she is a student .mother at Chepareria Secondary School, West Pokot county.

She wakes up at 4.00am everyday to make a cup of tea for the children before seeing them off. Once they are out of the door, she turns on herself. She dons on her uniform, picks her bag and heads to school.

Sitting for the final exams in 2018 was momentous for the mother of three. She felt relieved God had answered her prayers and her dreams came true. Her thirst for knowledge was fullfilled against many odds.

“It was not easy for a mother to remain in class. I did not want the poverty I faced to pursue my children, so I defied the stigma discussed by fellow students regarding my status,” she says, adding that her dream of a better future kept her in class.

Pkutor experienced extreme poverty growing up, an unstable family and social stigma for becoming pregnant. She dropped out of school at 16 to nurse her first child, and since then, she tried going back repeatedly but in vain. Now, looking back, she says all these only made her stronger in spirit.

Taboo topic

She is not the only one to go through this. Vivian Chepkirir had no choice, but to drop out of Eldoret Greenwood Girls Secondary School to deliver and take care of her baby. A deep desire to continue with her education saw Chepkirir land at Chepararia school after school fees was raised for the purpose.

The school guidance and counseling teacher, Nelly Cheptoo, said there have been 20 student mothers in the school in a county where 64 per cent of adolescent girls have had sex at the age of 15-19 years.

“West Pokot has one of the highest population of child bearing adolescents, thanks to a combination of factors such as lack of information about sex or reproductive health, leading to low uptake of contraceptive,” says quality assurance standards officer, West Pokot, John Simiyu Aineah.

West Pokot is ranked 46 in the use of modern contraceptive uptake in the country—second from bottom-placed Wajir county—where cultural taboo forbids debate about reproductive health.

Teacher Cheptoo spends valuable time counselling and giving lessons not tackled at home to girls, who get more vilified than the boys once they get pregnant yet it takes two to tango. “It’s taboo to talk about sex in this community, especially to young girls on the use of services that are preventive. Here you find fathers coming to order mothers out of class to go and take care of the children,” says the principal John Cheruo Silas.

Among the reasons for high teenage pregnancy rates in West Pokot is the culture of child marriages. “Young girls are circumcised and married off to older men and many consider themselves wives once they under go the ‘cut’. Others have no access to reproductive health services, according to county director of health Dr Abuya Norbert.

“Here a man is the head of the house and have not been supportive of reproductive health services,” adds Dr Abuya, saying the county government has been prioritising reproductive health for the last three years.

Skewed funding

He says the effort to avail reproductive health services has resulted in increase of contraceptive prevalence from nine per cent to the current 13 per cent. “The new dispensaries the county government is putting in place are making access possible and reproductive health commodities available,” he adds saying that poor funding has a negative impact on sustainability .

Lucia Laboso, an advocacy manager at Deutsche Stiftung Weltbevolkerung (DSW), says reproductive health financing has not been encouraging at both the national and county government levels. “Counties think the services are not a priority. At the national level, budget allocation for the purpose has been skewed,” she says.

Laboso adds, “We need to invest enough to ensure gains made are not lost. Counties are yet to prioritise and fund initiatives at the grassroots level.”