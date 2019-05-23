Western nations urge swift Sudan deal

Khartoum, Wednesday

The United States, Britain and Norway called for a swift agreement between Sudanese protesters and generals on installing civilian rule, saying it would be harder for them to work with any other new authority.

Talks between protest leaders and army generals who seized power after ousting longtime leader Omar al-Bashir last month, have stopped since late Monday following disagreement about who should lead a new ruling body—a civilian or a soldier.

The Western troika, which has previously been involved in mediation in Sudanese conflicts, said the country “urgently needs an agreement” to end the period of uncertainty, according to a joint statement released late Tuesday.

“Any outcome that does not result in the formation of a government that is civilian-led, placing primary authority for governing with civilians, will not respond to the expressed will of Sudanese people,” it said. “This will complicate international engagement, and make it harder for our countries to work with the new authorities,” added the statement posted on the Facebook page of the US embassy in Khartoum. – AFP