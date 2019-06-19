We’ll overturn Rangers advantage and qualify for KPL: Oalo

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Nairobi Stima is promising not only to overturn the results in the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) return leg today against Posta Rangers; but do so in style.

The corresponding fixture last Saturday went in favour of the latter handled by John Kamau after a 2-1 win at Karuturi Grounds.

However, there is an air of optimism in the Stima camp with the team remaining bullish of making history as the first National Super League (NSL) side to ever cruise through in the playoffs. Leading the rallying call is coach Evans Mafuta who has vowed to unleash terror on the Rangers side who finished 16th in the 2018/19 SPL campaign.

“We are ready to face Posta and of course beat them.

If there is one thing I am very confident on is that at the end of the 90 minutes, we will emerge victorious. The first leg we played great but failed to utilise all our chances but as a group we have spoken and the two key words have been concentration and finishing.

We have what it takes to get promotion because we believe in ourselves and have weapons,” said Mafuta who has urged his players to be fearless.

The NSL top scorer Dennis Oalo who scored the consolation goal against Posta at the weekend is also a confident soul heading into what would arguably look like a nervy moment.

“I am under no pressure and I know I can contain my emotions. The moment I step onto that pitch, it is all systems go. I want to make up for not scoring enough last time,” he told People Sport.

Posta Rangers who will be at home at Kenyatta Stadium are praying they manage the tide against an ambitious opponent. “We must play as a unit and we trust we can lock the game out of reach. Our challengers are a good side but we are fighters,” said experienced skipper Jockins Atudo.

Eldonets start their Premier League debut this season against United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa).