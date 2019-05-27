Weather conditions, vehicle power to play part at Rhino Charge.

Winner of 2019 edition for the Rhino Charge wiii be determined more by luck, prevailing weather conditions and a combination of powerful vehicle suspensions.

One of the top contenders of the race and clerk of the course, Dan White. says this year ‘s competition, will be in North Laikipia on Saturday, June 1, with the pre-event for scrutineering set for Thursday and Friday.

Leading the pack of those craving for the title is last year’s runner-up, Sean Avery, a veteran of the races who has participated in the last 15 events, emerging top three times.

With a remodel 1978 Land Rover he is determined to carry home the title that he was quizzed out by another veteran, Mark Glen.

Avery an adventure of the outdoors for over 30, says that the condition in Northern Kenya favours him more than any other participant, having won the trophies in Laikipia before.

In a telephone interview with People Daily he stated that he was both “prepared for dry or a wet terrain”. Weather conditions in North East Kenya indication are dusty; no rainfall has been recorded in the last two weeks. He is also betting on his other five-team members who are skilled in tackling the terrain.

Regular participant

Also going for the kill is another veteran of the races, Gary Cullen. In the last 20 years he has been a regular participant of the rough and tough contest that has seen him carry home three titles. In 2017 he was the only one who crossed the finish line out of a contest of more than 50 cars down in the plains of Narok County.

He is confident that nothing will stop him apart from lady luck in clinching his fourth title. His hopes depend on the total mix of a Range Rover Buggy that has been fitted with a brand new Lexus V8 engine plus the latest suspension ready to tackle rocky hills and dry riverbeds.

In 2018, he failed to make it to the podium after being squeezed into the fourth position with his other five team members, Crista Cullen, Guy Western, Peter Tyrrell, Tony Binks and Peadar Brehony.