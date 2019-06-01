Wazito match on to KPL in rivals wake

Only three rounds are left in the season for the second tier National Super League (NSL) to declare its two automatic promoted teams.

Barring any hiccups, leaders Wazito could be headed for an immediate return to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

Currently the leaders enjoy a four-point cushion over the chasing pack thus leaving the remaining slot a battle of all odds and wits.

The battle to watch pits Kisumu Allstars against Nairobi Stima who share 71 points in the log though the former have a healthy four goal difference. Whoever loses the race will have a date with Posta Rangers in a two-way playoff to determine who enjoys Premiership football in the coming season.

Based on the next lined up matches for the two KPL contenders for the 2019/20 campaign, it would appear the lakeside team have a bit of an easy ride compared to Stima.

Beginning Saturday, the Allstars will be on a mission to make a charge for the big time only two years after being promoted to the NSL.

In the space of 10 days, the Allstars will be keen to make history by getting favourable results against Fortune Sacco, Green Commandos and Thika United in order to get a ticket to the Premier League. The latter two teams are in the relegation zone, which would appear to make the lakeside dreams valid.

Nairobi Stima on the other hand have more pressure on them starting with a high stakes match against leaders Wazito Saturday which could change the direction of the league.

A win for Stima would actually put pressure on Wazito whose subsequent games will be against seventh-placed FC Talanta and a final day clash with 13th placed St Joseph’s Youth. Stima faces tricky ties next against Shabana at home before closing with tricky Eldoret Youth away.

“We will play our matches and worry only about us. The pressure is high and anybody in chase making any mistake could be in trouble. All of our remaining matches will be like finals and my players fully understand this,” the powermen coach George Owoko told Wikendi Sport.

Meanwhile, Ushuru on fourth position have an outside chance of hacking a playoff slot dependent on the results of the two teams ahead of them.

The taxmen on 67 points last year failed to qualify for the top league following a playoff loss to now relegated Mt Kenya United (then Nakumatt).

However their last three matches are also challenging since they meet Modern Coast Rangers and Kenya Police away and Kangemi Allstars at home.