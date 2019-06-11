Wazito, Allstars plan for life in top flight

Having earned direct promotion to the SportPesa Premier League (SPL), Wazito FC and Kisumu Allstars are now scratching their heads in search of a formula that will help them stay there.

Wazito know this too well having gained promotion to the SPL in 2017 only to be relegated the following year.

Already, the team, bankrolled by Badoer Investments Limited, is eyeing a host of players from top flight teams to bring in the much-needed experience to help them avoid another relegation.

For Allstars, the season started slow but the entrance of former Kenyan international Francis “Killer” Oduor saw them improve their fortunes to end the campaign with 80 points, just one behind Wazito, a remarkable feat for a team that was not among promotion favourties.

Oduor reaped the rewards of keeping faith in youth and it is this formula club CEO Nicholas Ochien’g is counting on for an extended stay in the SPL.

“We are not a big club with a big budget but we have great ambitions with a young squad. Kisumu Allstars beat the odds to gain clear entry into the Premiership and we will put faith in our boys to shine up there. I am certain we are going to compete even as we seek some players to take us forward,” said Ochien’g, who is also out to get a sponsor for the club.

While those two savour promotions, other sides such as Ushuru and Shabana, who were tipped to go up, are licking their wounds. Ushuru, who were relegated from the top flight in 2016 once again flattered to deceive, starting the season well before fizzling out at the end for a fourth-place finish, while Shabana endured a treacherous season to finish ninth.

Infighting, cash constraints, claims of poor officiating and cases of hooliganism combined to derail Shabana’s return to the big time even after starting the season with four straight victories and they will have to put their house in order before attempting again in 2019/20.

Meanwhile, Kangemi Allstars, Green Commandos and Thika United will have to contend with life in Division One, having been relegated with cases of lack of cash at the centre of their woes.

The trio are among teams that gave out walkovers due to logistical challenges with players going for months without pay and there is no guarantee that it will change even in the third tier.