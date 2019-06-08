Wazalendo, Jaguars in Kakamega action as league resumes

AMOS ABUGA

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s premier league leaders Wazalendo face their toughest test yet when they play away to Western Jaguars in Kakamega Saturday afternoon in one of the three top-flights matches lined up for the weekend after a two -week break.

Second-placed Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police will be in action when they play Nairobi Simba and United States International University – Africa (USIU-Africa) respectively.

The current champions and their predecessors are on 10 points, two behind Wazalendo going to the weekend fixtures.

Wazalendo are on top of the log after winning all their league matches, the latest three weeks ago when they edged Sailors 4-3.

James Mwangi-led Wazalendo will be weary of the Jaguars who have been one of the most improved sides as we approach the end of the first leg of the season.

Jaguars on 10 points and fourth on the log have only lost to Police this season and therefore will not be pushovers against the leaders.

Former champions Kenya Police continued with their surge to the top, withstanding Parklands Sports Club’s assault to win 3-2 and move two places up. Before the league action was halted, the law enforcers will be hoping to continue with eye-catching performances when they play USIU-Africa in the late kick-off Saturday.

Police opted out of the inaugural five-aside hockey tournament staged at the Mombasa Sports Club last weekend to instead concentrate on their upcoming league assignments.

Butali have not been in action since dropping points against USIU-A at the start of last month, they too will be hoping to return to winning ways Sunday.

In the women’s Premier league, champions Telkom will approach the USIU-A women’s team knowing too well, they are no longer the invincible side they were a season ago. Telkom chasing their 22nd title, are unbeaten in as many years, were once again drew 2-2 with Lakers three weeks ago.