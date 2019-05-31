Waste management crucial in housing agenda

Wambui Virginia @kuivirgie

Urgent solutions on disposal of solid waste in Kenya’s fast-growing towns must be found if the country is to achieve provision of 500,000 affordable housing by 2022.

Henry Ochieng, CEO, the Kenya Alliance of Resident Associations (Kara), says Kenya’s urban areas have consistently battled the challenge of solid waste and the problem is bound to get worse given the ever-rising population.

According to a World Bank report, every Kenyan generates at least 0.39kg of waste per day. This figure put in context of the 50 million Kenyans and weighed against our waste management mechanisms, requires a reinforcement and up- scaling of waste management systems in urban areas.

Landfill projects

The bank has been funding land fill technology environment projects in the East Africa intended to offer a solution on modern ways of managing waste in the region with a fast growth rate of its towns and a rising population. “Cities and towns are urbanising fast in the region. Modern technologies to manage waste are a must as opposed to dumping,” the bank’s consultants in the region, Dr Florian Kolsch said during a tour of landfill projects in Arusha, Tanzania, last year by a Kenyan delegation.

Speaking at the UN-Habitat Assembly held at the UN-Habitat’s headquarters in Nairobi last week, Ochieng said Kara’s initiatives, in collaboration with other stakeholders, is to address waste disposal challenges. “This is by supporting legislative framework for solid waste management, promoting waste separation at the household level, providing incentives for resident associations. We also undertake public awareness and education to identify the gaps in urban housing and solid waste management and propose solutions,” he said.

The meeting attracted over 3,000 delegates from all over the world, including Heads of State and Government from Fiji, Kenya, South Sudan and Yemen, ministers and representatives of national and local governments, civil society, NGOs, businesses, academia, and other United Nations agencies.

It was held at a time when Kenya is grappling with a housing demand that far surpasses supply.

With a population presently estimated at 50 million, the housing supply has been around 50,000 units annually against a demand of 250,000 units, leaving a deficit of 200,000 units.

Only two per cent of formally constructed houses are targeted to the lower income segments of the market, which account for the largest share of demand.

Speaking at the event, Charles Hinga Mwaura, Principal Secretary, State Department of Housing and Urban Development, said the rates at which citizens can mortgage homes is six times the cost of rent. According to the Central Bank of Kenya, there were only 26,187 mortgages with an average mortgage loan size of Sh10.9 million in 2017. This means only a tiny minority can afford formal housing.

To address this challenge, the State formulated an inclusive, sustainable and transformative Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) as one of the pillars of the Big Four agenda launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018. The aim is to deliver 500,000 housing units by 2022.

The housing plan envisages a delivery strategy that is inclusive of all stakeholders who include county governments, private sector, housing cooperatives, landowners and financiers, among others.

The PS said key components of the housing delivery include mobilisation of affordable financial resources for housing; land identification and registration and provision of spatial planning services. “The Sate will support infrastructure; identifify appropriate construction technologies and materials for mass housing production while ensuring quality at affordable costs,” said Mwaura.

Private sector

Earlier, President Kenyatta said his government had prioritised affordable housing, explaining that demand had exceeded the target of 500,000 new units. He said Kenya is ready to partner with the private sector to achieve this objective.

The meeting also urged governments and the private sector to use new technologies to make cities more inclusive, safer, sustainable and resilient. Un-Habitat Executive Director Maimunah Mohd Sharif said that the world needs to leverage innovations to improve living conditions in cities.

“Innovations will help reinforce the ‘spirit of place’, ensure local cultural identities are valued and that heritage, arts, and culture become integral components of sustainable urban development. The link between culture and innovation opens up new opportunities for a more resilient urban economy,” she said.

Sharif said getting cities right will go a long way in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and in delivering on other global agendas. “Reason being cities are the incubators of innovation, industry, technology, entrepreneurship, and creativity. They drive national economies by creating prosperity, enhancing social development and providing employment,” she said.

“The attainment of the SDGs will have to go through cities and cities will have to continue to drive innovation in cutting-edge ways to achieve a lasting impact in communities and to ensure that no one is left behind, as envisaged in the 2030 Agenda,” added the Un-Habitat boss.