Wanga keeps fingers crossed as Ulinzi, Mt Kenya meet

Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga’s season faces an anti-climax this weekend if Ulinzi Stars’ Enosh Ochieng overhauls him from the summit of goal scorers’ chart.

Wanga has 18 league goals to his credit while Ochieng is one shy but has the advantage of facing a team with nothing to fight for in the final league game Saturday.

The tie, rescheduled following last Wednesday’s debacle in Nakuru holds Wanga’s remaining bit of consolation after national team coach Sebastian Migne axed him from the Africa Cup of Nation squad last Thursday.

Mount Kenya and Ulinzi played to a one-all draw during the first leg in which Justin Onwonga scored at the death to salvage a point for the soldiers. However, fortunes have radically changed as Mount Kenya already bade farewell for the top-flight division while Ulinzi Stars’ only chance to claim silverware from their mediocre season hinges on Ochieng’s scoring touch.

It is no wonder the soldiers opted to defer the game to this weekend and offer Ochieng the chance to vie for the golden boot rather than take three points from a walk over last Wednesday. League organisers Kenyan Premier League (KPL) had already awarded Ulinzi Stars the points after Mount Kenya proved reluctant to play.

Ulinzi Stars took it upon themselves to source for playing kit of a different colour for their unbothered opponents last Wednesday. By the time a local team in Nakuru brought the kit to Afraha Stadium the match officials had already left the grounds with the soldiers due to be awarded three points and two goals.

People Daily however, learnt that high-ranking military officials made calls to KPL to reschedule the match and give Ochieng a fighting chance in the Golden Boot race. And KPL obliged after more than one hour of indecision.

The soldiers are therefore psyched up for the tie and will go at Mount Kenya with all they have in Lanet armoury. All scoring opportunities will be thrown Ochieng’s way or the fixture postponement will mean nothing.