Waititu: Resignation of officials good riddance

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has termed the resignation of senior county finance officials a blessing in disguise.

He said the resignation of county chief finance officer Faith Njeri Harrison, county director of accounting services, his deputy, and three accountants would ease operations in the department, claiming the team had sabotaged and blackmailed him for too long.

Waititu said the department had management problems for some time leading to poor service delivery to residents.

The officials quit on Tuesday, after disagreeing with Waititu over his alleged meddling in payment of pending bills.

Fake bills

Addressing the press yesterday in Bibirioni, Limuru sub-county, after officiating the opening of the Bibirioni Dairy Co-operative Society, Waititu rubbished claims that he coerced the chief finance officer to pay selected creditors.

The governor said he made changes in the Finance department after learning that corruption was rife in payment of pending bills.

“According to the Auditor General, half of the pending bills are fake and this has been attested by our auditors,” he said.

The changes, which saw Njeri being replaced by Julius Kimani, prompted her immediate resignation, barely two weeks after she was reinstated following a similar tiff with Waititu.

At the same time, Waititu claimed recent corruption allegations against him were malicious and far-fetched, adding that he would no longer engage his opponents in political exchanges.

“I have been silent for some time and will continue doing so because I was elected to deliver services to my people,” he said.