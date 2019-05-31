Waiguru yields to MCAs’ demands, gives Sh90m for bursary

Eric Juma and KNA @PeopleDailyKe

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has finally yielded to MCAs’ demands and allocated Sh90 million for bursary. Waiguru also allocated Sh160 million for ward development fund.

“Every member of the County Assembly will now have Sh8 million to use for the project of their choice in consultation with their electorate,” she said shortly after assenting to the county supplementary appropriation bill at the county headquarters in Kutus.

She said the assembly allocated Sh1,811,250,115 for Health department. The bursary issue allocation disagreement had not gone down well with the ward reps with some threatening to institute a motion to impeach Waiguru.

The issue escalated when some county officials including the deputy governor Peter Ndambiri accused MCAs of using bursary money to advance their political mileage.

Meanwhile, Siaya county government has proposed to spend Sh6.7 billion in the next financial year, with wages and health services taking a huge portion of the recurrent expenditure.

In the 2019/20 financial year, the wage bill will grow to Sh2.9 billion, up from Sh2.7 billion in the current financial year.

Speaking yesterday at Bondo county hall during a public participation meeting, budget and appropriation committee member Obiero Otare said the wage bill has ballooned as a result of ghost workers.

“I am challenging the executive, through county audit committee, to clean up its payroll by weeding out ghost workers who consume a huge portion of county funding,” said Otare.