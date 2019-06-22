Virtual reality expert - James Kamau.

Which is your latest gadget and what do you love about it?

My latest device is an Oculus GO, this is a smaller headset that is mobile and very user-friendly. The main reason

I love the Oculus GO is the freedom of movement that it gives over the bigger headset, which I usually develop for which is the HTC Vive. Both have their pros and cons.

I always work with a larger headset because of speed and better graphics. All in all, I love the headsets. I also plan on getting the bigger brother to the Oculus GO called the Oculus Quest, also a Mobile headset, but with better processing speed than the GO

How does it work?

Virtual Reality (VR) is a form of immersive technology where one gets to wear a “pair of goggles” and gets to view computer-generated worlds. So, there are two screens inside the headset and both render separate images for each eye, or what they call the 3D effect.

The whole idea is that once you wear the VR headset you get immersed in a different world, and the world or space that you are in is no longer visible. So, ideally you can’t tell when someone walks inside the room or is behind you because you are completely immersed in another world.

Depending on which headset you get some are coupled with the computer and some are tetherless or decoupled meaning they have everything needed to get into a VR Experience.

How has it improved your work?

The HTC Vive headset offers very seamless tracking and a “Room Scale Experience”, this means you get the real-worldscale in the virtual world, which is critical in creating VR Worlds because it can make you feel like a giant or an ant depending on the scale that you pick.

Have you ever bought a gadget that didn’t serve you as expected?

Not yet, at least not yet in this VR space as I always depend heavily on the reviews given before making any final decision.

Which is your most expensive gadget and how much did it cost?

That would be the NVidia GTX 1080Ti Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) at a cost of Sh86, 600 and for you to create really good experiences you need a powerful GPU. There are some newer ones like the RTX 2080Ti, but what I have currently does more than what is needed.

Which gadget do you use the most and why?

The HTC Vive. It gives me the fastest iteration times when designing virtual worlds and being that we create these experiences using game engines, when designing for mobile headsets there is direct feedback without having to deploy to the mobile headset, which saves up on a lot of time plus gives me the chance to iterate more on ideas and art style execution.

Which app do you use most on your phone and why?

I would say WhatsApp is my most used app, even though I do have some Augmented Reality (AR) apps that get a lot of screen time.

Which is the gadget you can’t live without and why?

Well, this is a tough one, I would say the laptop really because of portability and being that I am a code junkie, I love to code and don’t mind coding anywhere, also cause most of my photo editing software is on it as I love taking pictures as well. Lastly because it is usually my gateway to the Internet and social media sites as I don’t have the apps on my phone.

If you were to upgrade one of your most valued gadgets, what would you opt for and why?

I would upgrade the HTC Vive for the Valve Index. You can say that is the big brother to what I use right now. The Index has newer features as its one of the latest headsets on the market.

The reason I would upgrade would be to get the “Knuckles”, these are what the Playstation or Xbox players would call gamepad controllers, the higher resolution screens and the best part is I pretty much have half of what is needed to get it set up so I wouldn’t have to buy a whole new kit in order to set it up.

The gadget you always wish to have?

Well, the VR market is really new and more and more headsets are coming out. The new Oculus Quest is the one headset I am craving to get and hopefully I’ll get one by year end, as of right now it’s selling like hot cake and is sold out even on Amazon.