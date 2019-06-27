Vienna picked for Kipchoge’s sub-two hour marathon challenge

The historic city of Vienna, Austria will host Eliud Kipchoge’s attempt to break the last great barrier in modern athletics, the sub two-hour marathon, in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge.

After an extensive worldwide assessment process, The Prater, the famous Viennese park, has been chosen by the INEOS 1:59 Challenge as the venue that will give Kipchoge the optimum conditions to write himself into the history books.

The marathon will be held on a multi-lap, 9.6 kilometre course centred on Hauptallee, the iconic long, straight and tree-lined avenue which runs through the heart of The Prater.

Each lap will feature Kipchoge running two 4.3km out-and-back stretches of Hauptallee with the turning points coming at the Lusthaus and Praterstern roundabouts at either end of the avenue. The event will take place on October 12, with a reserve window of eight days scheduled until October 20, in case of adverse weather conditions.

Kipchoge is preparing for his record attempt at his training camp in Kaptagat, Kenya. Speaking about the course selection, Kipchoge said: “I’ve been informed Vienna has a fast and flat course, nicely protected by trees. The course is as well situated in the heart of this beautiful city which will enable a great number of spectators to be part of this historical event.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chairman of INEOS, put the challenge ahead into perspective, saying: “Eliud Kipchoge is the greatest ever marathon runner and the only athlete in the world who has any chance of beating the two-hour time. Nobody has been able to achieve this. It’s not unlike trying to put a man on the moon. If Eliud runs 1:59, it will be the first time that any human has ever been able to break that barrier.”

“We have a responsibility to ensure he is given the best chance. After an extensive search of venues fitting Eliud’s criteria, we are delighted to be working with Vienna, and hope to see history made in October,” added Ratcliffe, a keen sportsman who has competed in over 30 marathons.

The Kenyan marathon legend narrowly missed a sub 2 hour marathon challenge in the Italian city of Monza in a Nike sponsored race in 2017.