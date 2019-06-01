USIU-Africa in defining KBF ties

United States International University – Africa (USIU-Africa) men’s team play two matches this weekend as they seek to redeem themselves from a dismal start to this season’s Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) premier league.

Under Cliff Owuor, USIU-Africa have managed just one win in the six matches played so far. The side will take on Kenya College of Accountancy – University (KCA-U) Saturday before Thunder comes calling Sunday.

Owuor’s charges have played the least number of matches so far and are last on the current standings at seven points. The team lost three key players, Alvin Nyagweso, Derrick Juma and Derrick Olang before the season jumped off and that left a dent on the team.

“In as much as we have won one match in six, we are getting better. We have not been overwhelmed in four of the five matches lost. Only in our match against Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) did we struggle,” said the coach.

The coach says the one-month break the students took affected their consistency and thus the result against KPA. However, he believes that will change as they are working towards better performances in the remaining matches.

“We are changing the philosophy and are employing a different approach to our game and the players are still adapting. However, they are picking up and we are looking to make the best of the remaining matches of the first leg then work for a better show in the second leg as we intend to reach the playoffs,” Owuor added.

On their part, Thunder are chasing top place in their last match of the first leg and only USIU stand in their way. The side has not been in action for over a month and a win will see them dislodge Ulinzi Warriors from the helm of the standings, tied at 21 points but with a better goal difference.

Holders KPA host Equity Bank at Makande Gymnasium as the former chase their seventh win in nine matches while the bankers are going for their sixth win in eight matches.

The encounter will be a do or die situation for both sides. They have both lost two matches so far and this could be the determinant as to who finishes the first leg in third position.