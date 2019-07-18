Ushuru axe Kenyatta, replaces him with ‘Odijo’

Ken Kenyatta’s lengthy reign at former Kenyan Premier League side Ushuru FC has finally come to an end.

A letter from the Club Chairman David Logongo through the Club Management Committee has formally appointed team assistant James Omondi as the Acting Coach.

The effect of the appointment was confirmed to be from Tuesday until further notice as the 2019/20season nears kickoff.

The touchline maverick Omondi known by many football lovers as Odijo is expected at least in the interim to push the Club into promotion spots given his previous top tier stints with KCB and Muhoroni Youth.

Kenyatta’s woes begun last year when he failed to return the taxmen back to the top tier following their relegation in 2015 and this year it worsened after Ushuru fell short the playoff finishing a disappointing fourth despite huge resources to their name.

Now their target is to win the National Super League title to be able to earn promotion at the end of the season.