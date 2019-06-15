United may unleash Pogba and Ibrahimovic against Newcastle

Manchester United supporters could be treated to the long-awaited returns of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba when their team resumes its Premier League campaign against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The pair, instrumental in United’s success last season, are back in full training and may be named on the bench as manager Jose Mourinho attempts to integrate them back into his first-team plans.

Ibrahimovic, 35, has made an impressive recovery from the career-threatening knee ligament injury he suffered in April.

Pogba’s injury was less serious, but the 24-year-old France midfielders has nevertheless been sidelined since mid-September with a torn hamstring.

In his absence, United’s play has stuttered compared with their impressive early-season form and, of the two, his return could be the more pivotal.

Ibrahimovic said in an interview in his native Sweden he would return from his injury stronger for the experience.

“I’m determined to return better and stronger than before,” said Ibrahimovic, whose side trail league leaders Manchester City by eight points.

“That is my goal and it will happen. There are no other options. “When I’ve decided to do something, nothing is going to change my mind. I said I would take over Sweden. At breakfast I had already taken over Sweden.

“At lunch I took over Europe. At dinner I took over the world. That was my plan. And that is exactly what happened.” -AFP