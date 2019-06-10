Unease as former national champions floored by minnows

Kakamega High School students have been sent home on an early half-term break to dissipate tension that engulfed the institution shortly after their soccer team was beaten by a little known secondary school in a regional championship.

The former national champions team dubbed Green Commandos fell 0-1 to Lugusi Secondary in a football match that signalled exit from Kakamega county secondary schools’ term two ball games contest. This came after a similar loss to St Peter Mumias High just a day earlier.

The 1,900 students, angered by the poor performance by a school that has dominated the game in Western Kenya and nationally, were seen gathering in groups soon after the latest loss. This prompted principal Gerald Orina to summon a parade where he announced a half-term break a day earlier and ordered all students to vacate the compound immediately.

The announcement caught some students, particularly those without bus fare, flat footed. Kakamega High was hosting last week’s soccer tournament. “We thought it was wise to allow them to go home and mourn the loss. This loss is not unique, even Brazil occasionally performs poorly in soccer,” Orina said in response to complaints about alleged administrative highhandedness and budget cuts on co-curricular activities in the school.

Disquiet has been brewing in the institution after leaked reports indicated that one year after the release of Sh1 million cash donation from the Kakamega county government for topping the county Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam in 2017, the school administration still held on to the money.

The county minister for Education Joseph Obonyo says the money was a gift from governor Wycliffe Oparanya to be shared out to the students, teachers and support staff. Students interviewed confirmed receiving Sh200 each during the last week of May purportedly from the governor’s donation.

Students interviewed blame the principal for poor performance in ball games and extra-curricular activities, accusing him of deliberately collapsing the sports structure he inherited from former Principal Oliver Minishi in favour of boosting academic performance. Rugby, football and drama became casualties of systematic budget cuts under the new administration.

Kakamega High is a United Nations Children Education Fund (Unicef) talent centre for rugby, football, drama and music. The school gets an annual grant of Sh1 million from Unicef to identify and boost talent in the selected activities.