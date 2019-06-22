NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

UN donates Sh4b for TanaDelta ecosystem restoration

Bernice Mbugua June 22, 2019
2,513 Less than a minute
Cash. Photo/File

Efforts to restore one of Kenya’s largest and most significant ecosystems has been boosted after the United Nation’s Global Environment Facility committed to fund restoration efforts of Tana Delta landscape at a cost of Sh4 billion.

The restoration project being undertaken by Nature Kenya was launched on Thursday in Tana River county. It aims at restoring over 130,000 hectares of land through implementation of integrated wetland management practices.

Nature Kenya executive Director Paul Matiku said the project is part of the restoration of degraded and deforested landscapes aimed at improving community livelihoods.

Matiku said in the face of a changing climate and economy, the project will support over 100,000 people who practice pastoralism, agricultural and fishing to manage their wetlands and maintain water resources in a sustainable manner.

Show More

Related Articles

June 22, 2019
2,606

Virtual reality expert – James Kamau

June 22, 2019
2,536

State determined to proceedwith Lamu coal programme

June 22, 2019
2,566

Country has enough ARVs, State assures

June 22, 2019
2,494

Put nation before self interest, Uhuru tells public servants