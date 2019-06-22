UN donates Sh4b for TanaDelta ecosystem restoration

Efforts to restore one of Kenya’s largest and most significant ecosystems has been boosted after the United Nation’s Global Environment Facility committed to fund restoration efforts of Tana Delta landscape at a cost of Sh4 billion.

The restoration project being undertaken by Nature Kenya was launched on Thursday in Tana River county. It aims at restoring over 130,000 hectares of land through implementation of integrated wetland management practices.

Nature Kenya executive Director Paul Matiku said the project is part of the restoration of degraded and deforested landscapes aimed at improving community livelihoods.

Matiku said in the face of a changing climate and economy, the project will support over 100,000 people who practice pastoralism, agricultural and fishing to manage their wetlands and maintain water resources in a sustainable manner.